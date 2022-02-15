The Myanmar military has killed civilians, including children, and forcibly used many as human shields in an act that may amount to war crimes, according to a report.

Myanmar's military seized power on February 1 last year, ousting the civilian government and arresting its de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

Fortify Rights, a Myanmar-founded human rights group, said in a report published on Tuesday, that the military junta intensified attacks in Karenni State, by bombing civilian-populated areas, and using heavy artillery, arson, and airstrikes between May 2021 and January 2022.

At least 61 civilians were killed during that time.

The area, also known as Kayah state, has seen intense fighting between the army and groups opposed to last year’s military coup.

The flash report is based on interviews with 30 people, including eyewitnesses and survivors.

A student, 18, from Moe Bye on the Karenni-shan state border, his uncle and two other men were detained by the military in early June 2021.

Soldiers then used them as human shields during armed clashes with People’s Defence Force, a group that fights government.

“The soldiers put their guns on our shoulders and shot PDFs, staying behind us,” the man told Fortify Rights, his name withheld for security.

“We were kept tied up and blindfolded. We were tortured a lot, in so many ways. They kicked our bodies, hit our heads with gun handles, and more.”