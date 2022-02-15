Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny faces fresh charges in a case that could see his jail time extended by more than a decade.

A new trial against Navalny began on Tuesday inside the penal colony outside Moscow where he is being held.

In a video link Navalny appeared in a prison uniform at the hearing, an AFP journalist reported.

It showed him embracing his wife, Yuliya Navalnaya, while guards stood on either side of them. She had demanded access to the close-door proceedings a day earlier.

Navalny, who has spent a year behind bars after surviving a poison attack that he blames on the Kremlin, is accused of fresh fraud charges.

He is currently serving a two-and-a-half year sentence, but the new charges could see his time behind bars significantly extended.

'Sham trial'