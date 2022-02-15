WORLD
2 MIN READ
New trial against Kremlin critic Navalny starts
Russian dissident Alexey Navalny goes on trial on new embezzlement charges, facing up to 10 years in prison if he is found guilty.
New trial against Kremlin critic Navalny starts
Russian investigators accuse Navalny of stealing for personal use more than $4.7 million of donations. / Reuters
By Elis Gjevori
February 15, 2022

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny faces fresh charges in a case that could see his jail time extended by more than a decade.

A new trial against Navalny began on Tuesday inside the penal colony outside Moscow where he is being held. 

In a video link Navalny appeared in a prison uniform at the hearing, an AFP journalist reported.

It showed him embracing his wife, Yuliya Navalnaya, while guards stood on either side of them. She had demanded access to the close-door proceedings a day earlier.

Navalny, who has spent a year behind bars after surviving a poison attack that he blames on the Kremlin, is accused of fresh fraud charges.

He is currently serving a two-and-a-half year sentence, but the new charges could see his time behind bars significantly extended.

READ MORE: Russia orders media outlets to delete Navalny-related content

'Sham trial'

RECOMMENDED

The hearing of Moscow's Lefortovsky district court is taking place inside the maximum security prison where he is being held in Pokrov, some 100 kilometres east of Moscow.

The new fraud case against Navalny was launched in December 2020, while the 45-year-old was recovering in Germany after narrowly surviving a nerve agent poisoning.

Investigators accuse Navalny of stealing for personal use more than $4.7 million of donations that were given to his political organisations. 

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Amnesty International described the hearing as a "sham trial, attended by prison guards rather than the media."

"It's obvious that the Russian authorities intend to ensure that Navalny doesn't leave prison any time soon," it said in a statement on Monday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'