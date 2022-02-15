The UN's Food and Agriculture Organization has warned that the Horn of Africa is "on the brink of catastrophe" unless urgent action is taken to mitigate a drop in rainfall in the region.

Drought in the Horn of Africa has killed more than 1.5 million livestock and drastically cut cereal production, a senior official for the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has said on Tuesday.

Rein Paulsen, FAO’s director of emergencies and resilience who returned from the region on Friday, said a “very small window" exists for taking urgent action, and a key is whether the region’s long rains between March and May are good - and whether the agency gets the $130 million it needs until June.

The short rains in the region, which includes parts of Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya, were supposed to come between October and December but “were extremely poor,” he said.

“And this represents the third consecutive failed rainy season with lower average rans, all of which has a severe impact on vulnerable households.”

Cereal production drastically down

The result of the drought meant that overall cereal production for the last rainy season in southern Somalia was estimated to be 58 percent lower than the long-term average, Paulsen said.

In agricultural areas in marginal coastal zones in southeastern parts of Kenya, “we’re looking at crop production estimated to be 70 percent below average,” he said.