More than 700 would-be migrants have been held across Türkiye.

Türkiye’s Coast Guard in Seferihisar district of the western province of Izmir detected a fishing boat carrying 240 irregular migrants on Monday.

Security personnel detained five people who were also on the boat for alleged human smuggling.

The coast guard also rescued 252 irregular migrants in another incident in the same area.

A sailboat carrying 39 irregular migrants was also rescued by the coast guard. In a separate incident, 29 irregular migrants pushed back by Greek forces were also rescued.

Another group of 28 irregular migrants drifting due to engine failure were also rescued by Turkish forces.

According to a statement by the Turkish Coast Guard, some 33 irregular migrants off the coast of Bodrum, Mugla were held from two separate rubber boats.

