Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked emergency powers to try to quell the protests by truck drivers and others who have paralysed capital Ottawa and blocked border crossings in anger over the country’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Trudeau ruled out using the military and said on Monday that the emergency measures "will be time-limited, geographically targeted, as well as reasonable and proportionate to the threats they are meant to address."

"The blockades are harming our economy and endangering public safety," Trudeau told a news conference. "We cannot and will not allow illegal and dangerous activities to continue."

"This is the biggest, greatest, most severe test Trudeau has faced," said Wesley Wark, a University of Ottawa professor and national security expert.

Invoking the Emergencies Act would allow the federal government to declare the Ottawa protest illegal and clear it out by such means as towing vehicles, Wark said.

It would also enable the government to make greater use of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the federal police agency.

"Consider yourselves warned," Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said. "Send your rigs home," Freeland, who is also the finance minister, said the government will also broaden its anti-money-laundering regulations to target crowd-funding sites that are being used to support the illegal blockades.

It marked only the second time in Canadian history such powers have been invoked in peacetime, and came as hundreds of big rigs still clogged the streets of the capital Ottawa, as well as two border crossings.

The Emergencies Act was previously used by Trudeau's father, former prime minister Pierre Trudeau, during the October Crisis of 1970.

It saw troops sent to Quebec to restore order after the kidnappings by militant separatists of a British trade attache and a Quebec minister, Pierre Laporte, who was found strangled to death in the trunk of a car.

'Freedom Convoy'

For the past two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other vehicles have clogged the streets of Ottawa, the capital, railing against vaccine mandates and other virus precautions and condemning Trudeau's Liberal government.

Members of the self-styled "Freedom Convoy" have also blockaded various US-Canadian border crossings, though the busiest and most important — the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit — was reopened over the weekend.

Doug Ford, the Conservative Premier of Ontario, which is Canada’s most populous province and includes Ottawa and Windsor, expressed support for emergency action before the meeting with Trudeau, saying: "We need law and order. Our country is at risk now."