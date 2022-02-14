Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared Wednesday a national "unity day" –– the day US, UK and other allies warn might mark the start of a feared Russian invasion of the former Soviet republic.

"We have been told that February 16 will be the day of the attack, but we will make it the day of unity," said Zelenskyy on Monday.

"They are trying to frighten us by yet again naming a date for the start of military action," Zelenskyy said. "On that day, we will hang our national flags, wear yellow and blue banners, and show the whole world our unity."

Zelenskyy has long said that –– while he believes Russia is threatening his country –– the likelihood of an imminent attack has been overstated by Ukraine's Western allies, responding to Moscow's efforts to intimidate Ukraine and sow panic.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskyy's chief of staff, told Reuters news agency the president was responding in part "with irony" to media reports of the potential date of the invasion.

"It is quite understandable why Ukrainians today are skeptical about various 'specific dates' of the so-called 'start of the invasion' announced in the media," he said.

"When the 'start of the invasion' becomes some sort of rolling tour date, such media announcements can only be taken with irony."

READ MORE:The Ukraine crisis has its roots in an EU failure in a Dutch town in 1992

Leaders who fled asked to return

Zelenskyy also urged state officials, politicians, and business leaders who have recently left the country to return to Ukraine within 24 hours to show unity with the nation.