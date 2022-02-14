Türkiye and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed 13 agreements on various areas during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the Gulf country.

The agreements on Monday were signed during the meeting between the Turkish and UAE delegation chaired jointly by Erdogan and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The agreements covered the defence industry, health, climate change, industry, technology, trade, economy, culture, agriculture, youth, transportation, disaster management, meteorology, communication, and archive.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international developments with an understanding of establishing and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Erdogan will also visit the Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday, where Türkiye’s national day will be celebrated.

Improving bilateral relations

Erdogan and Mohamed bin Zayed discussed opportunities for cooperation, particularly in the economic and development fields, and the latest regional developments, said the official WAM news agency.