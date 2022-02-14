A former Turkish Airlines boss who oversaw extensive cost-cutting, Ilker Ayci, has been named the new head of loss-making and newly-privatised Air India.

Ayci's appointment on Monday makes him the airline's first foreign CEO. Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran said in a statement that Ayci "would lead Air India into the new era".

"We will utilise the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality," Ayci said in a statement.

Tea-to-steel conglomerate Tata bought back the flag carrier, which it originally set up, in a $2.4-billion deal in January after 69 years under state ownership.

Ayci was appointed chairman of major international player Turkish Airlines in 2015 and the following year described his firm as "one of the most profitable airlines in the world" over the previous decade.

Loss-making Air India is the direct opposite: a monumental burden on the public purse for decades, consuming $14.7 billion in public money since 2009.

Ayci, 51, stepped down from his Turkish Airlines post last month.

