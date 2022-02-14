Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his country will continue to pursue its goal of NATO membership despite Russia's anger and some Western countries' scepticism.

Joining the alliance would guarantee his country's survival, the Ukrainian president said at a news conference with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday.

"Today, many journalists and many leaders are hinting ... that it is possible not to take risks, not to constantly raise the issue of future membership in the alliance," Zelenskyy said.

That is "because these risks are associated with the reaction of the Russian Federation," he added, but also said he believes "we should move along the path we have chosen".

"We understand that NATO membership would ensure our security and our territorial integrity," he told the news conference.

'A geopolitical weapon'

Ukrainian leader also told Scholz that Russia was wielding its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a controversial energy link bypassing Ukraine, as a "geopolitical weapon".

"We have certain disagreements in our assessments" of the Russia-Germany energy link, Zelenskyy said, adding "We clearly understand that it is a geopolitical weapon."