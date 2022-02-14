The Turkish community living in Germany has distributed food, clothes and hygiene products to those in need.

The charity group called Merhaba & Mahlzeit on Sunday organised the event with 10 volunteers in Cologne.

The group distributed aid to homeless and needy people around the historic Cologne Cathedral and the Cologne Central Station.

The founder of the group, Tolga Ozgul, said they engage in such events in other German cities as well.