Iran has said talks with world powers in Vienna to restore the 2015 nuclear deal are "complicated and difficult" but have not hit an impasse.

"The negotiations are complicated and difficult as they have reached key issues that need serious political decisions especially by Washington," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference on Monday.

But "there is no impasse in Vienna", he added.

"If the US and European parties show real determination", an agreement can be reached very soon in Vienna, Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

"We need objective guarantees to make sure the US does not leave the agreement once again and that it honours its commitments," he added.

"All JCPOA sanctions with any labels must be lifted at the same time."

'Negotiations in their final stage'