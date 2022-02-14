Turkish dramas—or dizi, as they are called in Turkish—have long been a popular choice for television aficionados across the world.

Available and adored in over 150 countries, it is estimated that the export of the dramas rakes in nearly $500 million per year, a figure the Turkish government hopes to grow to $1 billion by 2023. Already one of the leading exporters of dramas, if the figure is reached, Türkiye would position itself to further bridge the gap with the top producer, the United States.

There’s also the fact that Turkish dramas are longer by the number of episodes, and seasons than other comparable shows, meaning viewers are generally able to enjoy a daily broadcast schedule, and buyers are getting more for their buck.

Among his top broadcast markets are the Middle East and North Africa, two regions that have loyally consumed dizi for decades. When shows are sold to the Arab world, they’re often dubbed into the Syrian dialect of Arabic—one of the most widely understood across the region—allowing viewers to feel like they’re watching any other local show.

But the relationship is a little more complicated than that.

Cultural proximity

A top reason for the success of Turkish dramas in the Middle East is the cultural proximity between Türkiye and several Arab nations. Religion, culture, and the handling of social justice issues see a lot of overlap. Many in the West even consider Türkiye to be part of the Middle East, which has no politically-defined borders, for similar reasons.

Maghie Ghali, an arts and culture journalist and commentator based in Beirut, says the dramas are even quite similar to what is produced locally in Lebanon.

Take, for example, Cukur, one of Türkiye’s most popular dizi, which, according to Forbes, grossed over USD 4 million in 2019. According to IMDB, the drama revolves around a ‘noble mafia family’ whose youngest son must return home when the family risks losing control of their territory. It bears a striking similarity to Lebanon’s hit show Al Hayba, wherein a young widow returns to a Lebanese-Syrian border town to further understand the mafia family of her late husband. It has been lauded as a mirror of the real-life dynamics of such border towns, which are often ruled by families with close ties to Lebanese militias.