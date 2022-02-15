German media is stepping up its silencing of Palestinians and pro-Palestinian voices. Adding to the ongoing marginalisation of Palestinians in Germany, state-owned and taxpayer-funded outlet “Deutsche Welle” (DW) has fired numerous Palestinian and Arab journalists.

The latest events constitute further repression of public communication and the lack of freedom of speech when it comes to questions of Palestine, human rights, Israeli crimes, and German identity. They also suggest that now, any public visibility of Palestinians can easily be condemned as antisemitic.

The Euromed Human Rights Monitor recently expressed concern over the “anti-Arab purge in German media.” In October 2021, award-winning Palestinian-German journalist Nemi El-Hassan was fired by public broadcaster WDR. In December 2021, DW suspended several Arab employees from its Arabic-language outlet and later fired five journalists, including Palestinian journalists Farah Maraqa and Maram Salem. In each of these cases, accusations of antisemitism were cited by the employer but dismissed by the journalists.

Journalists of Palestinian origin have been smeared in the media in what can only be described as a witch hunt. A far-right online activist released footage showing El-Hassan attending an anti-Zionist protest in Berlin in 2014, for which she even apologised. She was also attacked because she liked posts from the organisation “Jewish Voice for Peace” on Instagram.

A German journalist accused Maram Salem of antisemitism and anti-Israel bias based on a Facebook post that was apparently taken out of context. Ironically, Salem’s post, which criticised the lack of freedom of expression in Europe, had no reference to Israel.

Censorship and ‘antisemitism’

While these latest developments further increase the alarming policing of Palestinians and pro-Palestinian voices in Germany, they do not come as a surprise.

In Germany, criticism of Israeli policies is more often than not considered “antisemitic” by default. Public expressions about Israeli human rights violations are generally blocked by a policing of language and ad hominem – and oftentimes racist – attacks against people who publicly voice criticism of Israeli and German crimes.

After Palestinian journalist Ali Abunimah criticised the German government’s complicity in the Israeli massacres of Palestinians during a programme on DW’s English-language programme in 2021, DW removed the interview and claimed that the guest had made “antisemitic remarks” and intended “to justify acts of terrorism.”

DW later issued an internal guide, evoking the Holocaust and instructing its employees to use particular language when referring to Israel. Terms such as “apartheid” or “colonialism” were not to be used.

Germany’s ideology

The continuous controversies are not necessarily about Israel, and even less about alleged antisemitism. Germany has now reached a point where anyone and anything “Palestinian” can easily become synonymous with “antisemitism.” Palestinians are constantly required to explain themselves, while their voices and lived experiences are excluded from the dominant discourse.

This racist ideology is inherent in the German state’s self-understanding. Germany officially declares the so-called security of Israel to be its “raison d’être.” Citing the Holocaust and the continuous process of dealing with the past, the rhetoric around guilt has helped Germany to justify its unconditional support for the Israeli aggressor and has not prevented Germany from supporting racist apartheid hierarchies elsewhere.

In fact, Berlin is also shielding Israel from any potential accountability because Germany itself is ideologically, economically, and politically invested in upholding it. Effectively, Palestinians are suffering so that Germany can feel better about its past and current role in the world.