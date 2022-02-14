WORLD
2 MIN READ
French police kill knife-wielding man at Paris train station
French police shot dead a man who lunged at them early on Monday with a long-blade knife at Paris’s busy Gare du Nord train station, police said.
French police kill knife-wielding man at Paris train station
French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari says the attacker was known to the police for hanging around in the Gare du Nord. / Reuters
By Elis Gjevori
February 14, 2022

French police has killed a man who attacked them with a knife at Paris' Gare du Nord station.

The man attacked two police officers on patrol at the station, the terminus for trains from London, on Monday with a 30-centimetre (12-inch) knife, said a police source.

“The police used their firearms, thus eliminating all danger, both for themselves and for travellers,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote in a tweet.

The attack occurred around 7:00am (0600GMT), he said.

Not terrorism related

A France Television journalist who was at the train station at the time posted a video of the incident on social media, in which two gunshots can be heard.

RECOMMENDED

“It was an individual known to the police as someone who wandered around in the station,” Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told RMC TV.

“He appears to have attacked the police with a knife, forcing them to use their weapon.”

The attack is not thought to be terrorist-related, the minister added.

Gare du Nord is one of Europe’s biggest train stations and home to international train services connecting France with the UK and Belgium. 

According to the minister, the incident caused major traffic disruptions on Monday morning.

READ MORE:France deploys police as protest convoy approaches Paris, defying ban

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election