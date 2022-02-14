Asian and European markets have tumbled and oil prices rallied after the United States warned Russia could attack Ukraine within days.

Monday's losses matched a sell-off in New York and Europe on Friday as Western powers prepare for a conflict in eastern Europe after Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed calls by US counterpart Joe Biden and others to pull back.

Governments have told their citizens to leave Ukraine and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned last week that an invasion could begin "any day now" and would likely start with "a significant barrage of missiles and bomb attacks".

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was preparing to visit Kyiv and Moscow to try to head off the crisis.

The prospect of a conflict compounded the gloomy mood on trading floors after Thursday's data showed US inflation hit a forecast-busting 7.5 percent in January, ramping up pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by more than expected.

After sharp Wall Street losses on Friday, the dip continued in Asia.

Tokyo and Mumbai each shed more than two percent, while Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, Jakarta, Wellington and Taipei were at least one percent down.

Singapore and Bangkok were also off, though Sydney and Manila rose.

Paris and Frankfurt plunged more than three percent in early trade, while London was 1.9 percent off.

