TÜRKİYE
'Bismillah' found engraved on a 195M-year-old marble in Türkiye
Scientific analysis shows that the formation of "Bismillah" marking on the marble slab was completely due to "natural" causes.
While removing dust from the stone, workers at a marble quarry in Türkiye noticed that the marking appeared to spell "Bismillah" in Arabic letters. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
February 14, 2022

The marking that appear to form "Bismillah", or "In the name of God", on a marble slab is found at a marble quarry in Türkiye’s Mediterranean province of Antalya.

The discovery was made in the marble business area of Antalya Marble Industry and Trade Company in Taskesigi village of the Antalya Korkuteli district.

The figure that appeared on the stone attracted the attention of miners while the stone was being processed in the quarry. 

Removing dust from the stone, workers noticed the marking appeared to spell "Bismillah" in Arabic letters.

The slab was then sent to Suleyman Demirel University in Türkiye's southwestern Isparta province for analysis.

Scientists Fuzuli Yagmurlu, Rasit Altindag and Nazmi Sengun made an interesting discovery in their analysis.

While 195 million years old remains were found in the content of the marble, the marking is believed to occur naturally.

'Natural' formations

The report said the figures on the plate with "Bismillah" were completely "natural" formations and the writings were formed as a result of the fragmentation, deformation and arrangement of the remains of heart-shaped shellfish over time.

According to a scientific report given by Ahmet Ogke, Dean of Akdeniz University Faculty of Theology, the Arabic figures on the marble are the same character as "Bismillah" which is mentioned in the Quran.

Bioclastic remains of fossils belonging to sea creatures that lived 195 million years ago during the Jurassic dinosaurs period were found on dolomitic limestone that formed the plate.

It was also noted that the remains, named after the Jura mountains in the European Alps, are concentrated in parts of the plate.

SOURCE:AA
