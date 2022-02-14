The busiest US-Canada border crossing has reopened after protests against Covid-19 restrictions closed it for almost a week.

Detroit International Bridge Co. said in a statement on Sunday that “the Ambassador Bridge is now fully open allowing the free flow of commerce between the Canada and US economies once again.”

Esther Jentzen, spokesperson for the company, said the bridge reopened to traffic at 11pm Eastern Time.

The crossing normally carries 25 percent of all trade between the two countries, and the blockade on the Canadian side had disrupted business in both countries, with automakers forced to shut down several assembly plants.

Canada’s industry minister, François-Philippe Champagne, welcomed the development, saying on Twitter: “Good news. Glad to see that the Ambassador Bridge is now reopened.”

Over two dozen arrested

Police in Windsor, Ontario, said earlier in the day that more than two dozen people had been peacefully arrested, seven vehicles towed and five seized as officers cleared the last demonstrators from near the bridge, which links the city - and numerous Canadian automotive plants - with Detroit.