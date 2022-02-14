Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting the United Arab Emirates to discuss ways to deepen bilateral ties between the two nations.

"We will discuss regional matters, our relations will be very important for the entire region," Erdogan said on Monday ahead of his departure to the UAE.

Erdogan’s two-day visit comes at the invitation of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said in a statement on Sunday.

Bilateral relations between Türkiye and the UAE, and steps to deepen cooperation will be discussed during talks, according to the statement.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international developments with an understanding of establishing and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The two leaders will attend the signing ceremony of a dozen of agreements after meetings to be held one-on-one and with delegations.

The agreements will cover various fields, including investment, defence, transportation, agriculture, health, and media.

