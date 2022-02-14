TÜRKİYE
Erdogan: Türkiye-UAE relations very important for entire region
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the remarks ahead of his visit to the United Arab Emirates, where both countries will sign various agreements to boost cooperation.
The visit by Turkish President Erdogan to the UAE is his first official to the country in nearly a decade. / AA
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
February 14, 2022

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting the United Arab Emirates to discuss ways to deepen bilateral ties between the two nations.

"We will discuss regional matters, our relations will be very important for the entire region," Erdogan said on Monday ahead of his departure to the UAE.

Erdogan’s two-day visit comes at the invitation of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said in a statement on Sunday.

Bilateral relations between Türkiye and the UAE, and steps to deepen cooperation will be discussed during talks, according to the statement.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international developments with an understanding of establishing and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The two leaders will attend the signing ceremony of a dozen of agreements after meetings to be held one-on-one and with delegations.

The agreements will cover various fields, including investment, defence, transportation, agriculture, health, and media. 

Mutual trust and respect

In his article in Khaleej Times on Saturday, President Erdogan said the growing rapprochement between Türkiye and the UAE is gaining new impetus as a result of bilateral visits.

"Our relations as two states in the region have evolved towards collaboration. I believe that increased collaboration between the two countries will benefit our region as well," he said.

It is especially noteworthy that the rapprochement developed during a period of growing global competition," Erdogan added.

The Turkish leader will also visit the Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday, where Türkiye’s national day will be celebrated.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
