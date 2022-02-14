The Saudi-led coalition has said it destroyed a telecommunication system in Yemen's Sanaa used by Houthi rebels to control drones, according to state TV.

Ahead of Sunday's strike, the coalition asked civilians in Yemeni ministries and government institutions in the Houthi-controlled capital to immediately evacuate, the state news agency (SPA) said, citing the coalition.

The coalition said the Iran-backed Houthis use these headquarters to "launch hostile operations," and in response to the threat, a site linked to the latest attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha international airport would be destroyed.

Twelve people were injured at the airport by shrapnel from an explosive-laden drone intercepted by Saudi air defences on Thursday.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the group had hit a military target at Abha airport with a Qasef-2 drone.

