The UN secretary-general's special adviser on Libya has called on both Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and Fathi Bashagha, who was nominated by eastern-based rival parliament as new premier, to preserve calm and stability in the North African country.

UN adviser Stephanie Williams held separate meetings with Dbeibah and Bashagha on Sunday and sought elections to end the ongoing political deadlock.

Williams said on Twitter she highlighted in her meeting with Bashagha "the need to go forward in an inclusive, transparent, and consensual manner, and to maintain stability in Tripoli and throughout the country."

She added that the focus must continue to be on the holding of "free, fair and inclusive national elections in the shortest possible time."

"I reiterated the importance for all actors and institutions to work within the political framework and, above all, to preserve calm on the ground in the interest of Libya's unity and stability," she wrote.

She also said the UN "remains committed to raising the voices of the 2.8 million Libyans who registered to vote".

The UN has said it still recognises Dbeibah as Libya's interim prime minister.

Geneva roadmap