Afghanistan's former president has called Washington's decision to unfreeze $3.5 billion in Afghan assets held in the United States for families of 9/11 victims an "atrocity" against the Afghan people.

Hamid Karzai at a packed news conference on Sunday sought the help of Americans, particularly the families of the thousands killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, to press President Joe Biden to rescind last week's order.

He called it "unjust and unfair," saying Afghans have also been victims of Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

"The people of Afghanistan share the pain of the American people, share the pain of the families and loved ones of those who died, who lost their lives in the tragedy of September 11," said Karzai.

"We commiserate with them (but) Afghan people are as much victims as those families who lost their lives. ... Withholding money or seizing money from the people of Afghanistan in their name is unjust and unfair and an atrocity against Afghan people."

Case in US courts

President Biden's order signed last Friday freed $7 billion in Afghan assets currently held in the United States, to be divided between 9/11 victims and humanitarian aid to Afghans that riled many Afghans cutting across all divides.

September 11 victims and their families have legal claims against the Taliban and the $7 billion in the US banking system. The $3.5 billion was set aside for a US court to decide whether it can be used to settle claims by families of 9/11 victims. US courts would also have to sign off before the release of humanitarian assistance money.

We "ask the US courts to do the opposite, to return the Afghan money back to the Afghan people," said Karzai.

"This money does not belong to any government ,,, this money belongs to the people of Afghanistan."

Meanwhile, Biden's order calls for the $3.5 billion allocated to humanitarian aid to be put into a trust and be used to assist Afghans, bypassing their Taliban rulers.