Far-right Israeli MK Itamar BenGvir has set up a makeshift office in Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem.

Scuffles broke out on Sunday as BenGvir, leader of the far-right Religious Zionism alliance, sat at a table under an awning in Sheikh Jarrah in what he described as "an effort to show support for its Jewish residents."

The Palestinian Authority, based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, condemned BenGvir's visit as a "provocative and escalating move that threatens to ignite... violence that will be difficult to control."

A Jewish nationalist with a long history of incendiary comments about Palestinians, BenGvir accused police of failing to react to alleged arson attacks on a settler home in Sheikh Jarrah.

The lawmaker had moved his office to the neighbourhood in May 2021 but was prevented from going to the area by the Israeli government over fears of escalation amid tensions with Palestinians over home evictions.

'Playing with fire'

Meanwhile, several Palestinians were injured late on Saturday when Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian homes in the neighbourhood.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Sunday condemned the attacks on Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah.