Iraq's Supreme Court has ruled out a bid by veteran politician Hoshyar Zebari to run for president after a complaint filed against him over corruption charges.

Sunday’s ruling follows the submission of a complaint by MPs against Zebari before the Supreme Court, on the grounds that his participation would have been "unconstitutional" because of the outstanding corruption charges and on the basis of reputation.

"The federal court decided in its verdict to invalidate the candidacy of Hoshyar Zebari to the post of president of the republic," state news agency INA announced.

Zebari, 68, who served as foreign minister for a decade after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, was previously "suspended" from the race on February 6, on the eve of the scheduled date for a presidential vote in parliament.

Zebari was the favourite out of a total of 25 candidates, along with incumbent President Barham Salih.

On Tuesday, parliament announced the reopening of registration for candidates to the largely ceremonial post of president that is reserved for Iraq's Kurds, after a delay for lack of a quorum.

Political turmoil