WORLD
3 MIN READ
US, Japan, South Korea urge DPRK to 'cease its unlawful activities'
Top envoys of the three countries, after their meeting in Hawaii, released a joint statement condemning recent missile launches by North Korea.
US, Japan, South Korea urge DPRK to 'cease its unlawful activities'
North Korea has rebuffed US offers to resume diplomacy, saying it won’t return to talks unless Washington drops what it says are hostile polices. / Reuters
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
February 13, 2022

The top diplomats of Japan, South Korea and the United States have declared their unity against North Korea after a series of ballistic missile launches by Pyongyang.

After a day of meetings in Honolulu on Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa condemned the series of seven launches as "destabilising" in a joint statement.

Pyongyang needs "to cease its unlawful activities and instead engage in dialogue," they said.

Hayashi later told Japanese reporters that the three ministers had “very fruitful” discussion on the North. He declined to give details on additional measures they may take.

North Korea has a long history of using provocations such as missile or nuclear tests to seek international concessions.

READ MORE:Moon warns new long-range missile test by North Korea would spark crisis

RECOMMENDED

'Provocation'

"The DPRK is in a phase of provocation," Blinken told a press conference alongside his fellow foreign ministers, using the acronym for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"We continue to work to find ways to hold the DPRK accountable," he said, citing the most recent sanctions slapped on eight people and entities tied to the North Korean government.

The three diplomats reiterated their commitment to the denuclearisation of the entire Korean Peninsula, and readiness to resume talks with Pyongyang, which has not responded to overtures from the administration of US President Joe Biden in the past year.

"The Secretary and Foreign Ministers emphasised they held no hostile intent towards the DPRK and underscored continued openness to meeting the DPRK without preconditions," they said in the statement.

READ MORE: North Korea continues to produce nuke material despite sanctions: UN

READ MORE: China, Russia block US bid to impose UN sanctions on North Koreans

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election