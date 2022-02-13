The United States did not carry out operations in Russian territorial waters, the US military has said.

"There is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters," US military spokesman Captain Kyle Raines said in a statement on Saturday.

"I will not comment on the precise location of our submarines but we do fly, sail, and operate safely in international waters," the statement added.

Earlier Russian Defense Ministry has said it had chased away a US submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific, near the disputed Kuril islands.

According to a statement, the US submarine was detected near the Far East islands as the Russian military is holding naval exercises.

The US side ignored a Russian military warning calling on the submarine to leave the country's waters, said the ministry, adding that a Russian Navy frigate chased off the sub.

