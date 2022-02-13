WORLD
3 MIN READ
US denies breaching Russia's territory in submarine incident
US military spokesman has said Moscow’s claims of a US submarine infringing on Russia’s territorial waters have “no truth”.
US denies breaching Russia's territory in submarine incident
Russian Defense Ministry has said it had chased away a US submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific, near the disputed Kuril islands. / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
February 13, 2022

The United States did not carry out operations in Russian territorial waters, the US military has said.

"There is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters," US military spokesman Captain Kyle Raines said in a statement on Saturday.

"I will not comment on the precise location of our submarines but we do fly, sail, and operate safely in international waters," the statement added.

Earlier Russian Defense Ministry has said it had chased away a US submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific, near the disputed Kuril islands.

According to a statement, the US submarine was detected near the Far East islands as the Russian military is holding naval exercises.

The US side ignored a Russian military warning calling on the submarine to leave the country's waters, said the ministry, adding that a Russian Navy frigate chased off the sub.

READ MORE:Biden warns Putin of 'swift and severe costs' if Russia invades Ukraine

RECOMMENDED

Russia summons US attaché

The US military attaché in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Defense Ministry over the alleged violation, Russian Defense Ministry said.

Ownership of the four southernmost Kuril Islands is disputed between Russia and Japan.

The incident comes amid rising tensions over the Eastern European country of Ukraine, with some 100,000 Russian troops amassed at its borders and the US warning Russia could invade “at any time.”

The US has threatened sanctions over any military aggression, while Moscow denies any intention to invade.

READ MORE:US couldn't quell Russia's security concerns - Kremlin

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election