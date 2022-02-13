US F-22 fighter jets arrived at an air base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following a spate of unprecedented attacks in Abu Dhabi by Houthi rebels in Yemen, the US Air force said.

In recent weeks, the Iran-aligned Houthis have waged a string of largely failed strikes on UAE targets that have triggered Emirati and US air defences and have even seen American troops based there briefly taking shelter.

The US Secretary of Defense ordered the rapid deployment of the fifth-generation aircraft in coordination with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE, said a statement by the United States Air Forces Central on Saturday.

Houthi attacks

It will join a range of joint, coalition and allied and partner combat air power capabilities already based across the region.