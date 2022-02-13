I remember visiting my village in Nangarhar, Afghanistan, in 2011 and stopping by two farmers in their 50s in the wheat fields. This was after the surge, when the US had deployed an additional 30,000 troops in Afghanistan, and the annual cost of the war had reached over $100 billion. Ten years had passed since the 9/11 attacks, and the Americans were sliding into an uncertain tunnel, with no sign of light at the end.

I asked one of them, a powerfully built man with prominent cheekbones: “Do you know why the Americans are here?”

With a dull smile, exposing the wrinkles around his face which indicated poverty and hardship, he said: "I don't know. I guess they like Afghanistan; it has fertile land."

"Do you know who was responsible for destroying the twin towers in New York in 2001?" I then asked, trying to understand how a farmer in a remote village would make sense of the US invasion.

"I don't know where New York is. Maybe the Americans would know."

How much would the Americans know? Afghans had nothing to do with 9/11. Nor would most Afghans be able to explain why the Americans had occupied their country for 20 years.

Yet, the Biden administration has still decided to split Afghans’ own money between “humanitarian aid” for the country and compensation for the victims of the 9/11 attacks we were not part of.

This is an oppressive and tyrannical move to dismantle Afghanistan's economy and inflict harm on 38 million Afghans.

The US has spent over $2 trillion on the war in Afghanistan over the last 20 years. But ordinary Afghans have seen little of it other than in the form of tens of thousands of bombs raining on them or ill-planned and executed, and ultimately, failed reconstruction efforts. Nearly a quarter of a million people have died as a direct result of the war, not including death by disease, poverty, and other factors related to the invasion.

Today, the country is on the brink of famine, with 3.2 million children malnourished. Breastfeeding mothers are starving and are facing lactation insufficiency. The World Food Programme said 23 million Afghans don't know where their next meal will come from.

In September last year, just weeks after the Taliban takeover, Afghan analysts warned the international community that Afghanistan would drift towards extreme poverty and starvation if sanctions were not lifted and Afghanistan's central bank assets were not released to address the liquidity crisis. Afghan experts raised their voices against the punishment of ordinary Afghans over the US’ political rivalries.

Unfortunately, the international community did not avert the crisis in Afghanistan. The solution was to allow the Afghan economy to breathe. The international community wanted to choke the economy with one hand and provide humanitarian assistance with the other.

And so, Afghans beg for a sack of flour and beans every week.

Just days before Biden decided to split the frozen reserves of the Afghanistan central bank (DAB), the president of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) told the US Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee: "Sanctions, which are meant to be on the Taliban, have, in fact, chilled almost all economic activity. While those in power in Afghanistan have much to answer for, it is these policy choices of the international community that are the proximate cause of the crisis we face today."