In a phone call with President Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden made clear that if Russia invades Ukraine, the US and its allies would respond “decisively and impose swift and severe costs".

According to a readout of the hourlong call, Biden told Putin on Saturday that an invasion would “produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia’s standing.”

The US remains committed to diplomacy, but was “equally prepared for other scenarios,” according to the White House.

READ MORE:US withdraws nearly all remaining troops from Ukraine

The two presidents spoke the day after Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, warned that US intelligence shows that a Russian invasion could begin within days and before the Winter Olympics in Beijing end February 20.

The Biden administration has been warning for weeks that Russia could invade Ukraine soon, but US officials had previously said the Kremlin would likely wait until after the Games ended so as not to antagonize China.

Sullivan told reporters on Friday that US intelligence gleaned show that Russia could take military action the during the Olympics.

Russia has more than 100,000 Russian troops massed near Ukraine’s borders but denies that it intends to launch an offensive against Ukraine.

Russia denies that it intends to launch an offensive against Ukraine.

'United trans-Atlantic response'