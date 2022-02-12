WORLD
3 MIN READ
Armed ambush leaves casualties in southern Philippine town
At least nine people were killed after several gunmen laced with assault rifles opened fire in an ambush in an isolated farming village in Guindulungan town in Maguindanao province.
Armed ambush leaves casualties in southern Philippine town
In November 2009, the country's worst politically motivated massacre in the same province left at least 57 people dead. / AFP
By Alican Tekingunduz
February 12, 2022

Gunmen in the southern Philippines have killed a rebel and eight of his companions in a road ambush that authorities said was apparently sparked by a land dispute.

Several attackers raked two SUVs with assault rifle fire in an early morning ambush in an isolated farming village in Guindulungan town in Maguindanao province, killing nine people and wounding three others who were on their way to a meeting to resolve a longstanding clan dispute, police and local officials said on Saturday.

Many such disputes over land, money and politics have been settled violently in southern areas with weak law enforcement, a surfeit of large numbers of loose firearms and the presence of armed groups controlled by powerful clans and politicians.

In November 2009, the country's worst politically motivated massacre in the same province left at least 57 people dead, including more than 30 media workers. 

A court in 2019 found 49 people guilty, including members of an influential family.

One of those killed in Saturday's ambush was Peges Mamasainged, a member of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, the largest rebel group in the south of the predominantly Roman Catholic nation that signed a peace deal with the government in 2014. 

RECOMMENDED

The rebels said his killing was apparently triggered by a clan dispute.

READ MORE: Militant groups active in the Philippines

A part of the insurgent group, which has thousands of fighters, has returned to civilian life in exchange for livelihood packages from the government under the peace deal and efforts were continuing to fully demobilize other militants. 

Former rebel leaders have become administrators of a larger and more powerful Muslim autonomy region but smaller and separate insurgent bands linked to the Daesh continue to pose a threat.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election