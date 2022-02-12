Russia's navy has launched large-scale exercises in the Black Sea even as Moscow dismissed as "hysteria" a US warning that a Russian attack on Ukraine could begin within days.

"Over 30 vessels from the Black Sea fleet took to the sea from Sevastopol and Novorossiysk in accordance with the exercise plan," the Russian defence ministry said Saturday morning.

"The aim of the exercise is to defend the coast of the Crimea peninsula, the bases of the forces of the Black Sea fleet as well as the country's economic sector ... from possible military threats," the ministry added.

This comes as Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Moscow pulled some of its diplomatic staff out of Ukraine for fear of "provocations" from Kiev or its allies.

The Ukrainian government meanwhile urged citizens to stay calm and united, saying the armed forces are ready to repel any attack on the country.

"It is now critical to remain calm and united within the country, and avoid actions that undermine stability and sow panic," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

READ MORE: US to send extra 3,000 troops to Poland amid Ukraine-Russia crisis

Belgium, Kuwait advise their nationals to leave Ukraine