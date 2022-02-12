Turkmenistan has announced a snap presidential election for March 12 after its leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov hinted he was ready to step down.

"The president … gave us an instruction to prepare for early presidential elections on March 12," a spokesperson for the election commission, Bezergen Garrayev, said on Saturday.

Berdymukhamedov, 64, has run the gas-rich Central Asian nation since 2006 with sweeping powers and no effective opposition.

His 40-year-old son Serdar, a deputy prime minister, is seen as a likely successor.

Berdymukhamedov, whose current term was set to end in 2024, is also the prime minister of the former Soviet republic and the speaker of the upper house of parliament.

READ MORE: Russia gas imports from Turkmenistan double this year