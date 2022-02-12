WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkmenistan to hold snap presidential election in March
President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov's 40-year-old son Serdar, a deputy prime minister, is seen as a likely successor.
Turkmenistan to hold snap presidential election in March
Berdymukhamedov said he wished to remain in politics in his role as chairman of parliament's upper chamber. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
February 12, 2022

Turkmenistan has announced a snap presidential election for March 12 after its leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov hinted he was ready to step down.

"The president … gave us an instruction to prepare for early presidential elections on March 12," a spokesperson for the election commission, Bezergen Garrayev, said on Saturday.

Berdymukhamedov, 64, has run the gas-rich Central Asian nation since 2006 with sweeping powers and no effective opposition.

His 40-year-old son Serdar, a deputy prime minister, is seen as a likely successor.

Berdymukhamedov, whose current term was set to end in 2024, is also the prime minister of the former Soviet republic and the speaker of the upper house of parliament.

READ MORE: Russia gas imports from Turkmenistan double this year

RECOMMENDED

Give way to 'young leaders'

In a speech to the upper house late on Friday, Berdymukhamedov said he had made "a tough decision" and decided that it was time to give way to "young leaders" in the running of the state.

A series of promotions given to his son Serdar — who has served as a diplomat, member of parliament, minister and a provincial governor — has prompted speculation that the president was grooming him as a successor.

Known as a fan of local Alabai dogs and Akhal-Teke horses to which he has dedicated state holidays and erected monuments, Berdymukhamedov is commonly referred to as Arkadag (Protector) by the local media.

Berdymukhamedov said he wished to remain in politics in his role as chairman of parliament's upper chamber.

READ MORE: Turkic states make groundbreaking decisions, envision a strong alliance

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election