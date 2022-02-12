The United States plans to re-establish an embassy in the Solomon Islands, a senior State Department official said Saturday, as Washington seeks to beef up its presence in a region where China is rapidly expanding its influence.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to announce the opening of a new embassy on the Pacific island state during a visit to nearby Fiji -- 29 years after the United States downgraded its diplomatic presence there.

The United States closed its embassy in Honiara in 1993 and is now represented by a consulate there, with an embassy in the Papua New Guinea capital of Port Moresby.

While in the Fijian city of Nadi, Blinken will hold a virtual meeting with leaders from around 18 Pacific island states as Washington seeks to up its diplomatic and security game in the region to blunt a push by China for a stronger presence of its own.

According to US officials, China has made a particular push to gain influence and a presence in a number of island countries in the region.

China said in December it would send police advisors and riot gear to the Solomon Islands as foreign peacekeepers began leaving the Pacific nation after being deployed during deadly protests.