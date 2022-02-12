Myanmar's junta has said it would release over 800 prisoners in an amnesty to mark the country's Union Day.

According to a "pardon order in commemoration of the Diamond Jubilee Union Day", 814 prisoners would be released, the statement by junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said on Saturday.

Union Day falls on Saturday.

Myanmar’s military seized power on Feb. 1, 2021 by deposing the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi over allegations of fraud in the 2020 general elections.

The army arrested leaders and officials of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party and declared a state of emergency, which has been extended until the middle of this year.