An Ontario judge has granted an injunction to end the blockade of North America's busiest international land border by protesters opposed to coronavirus restrictions.

The judge said the injunction would come into effect at 7 pm ET (0000 GMT) on Friday evening to give individuals time to clear the area.

Windsor police immediately warned that demonstrators blocking the streets could be subject to arrest and their vehicles may be seized.

The blockade on the Ambassador Bridge, ongoing since Monday, has cost Canada's automotive industry hundreds of millions of dollars, plaintiff Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association said in its Feb. 10 submission to court.

It was not immediately clear when or if law enforcement officers would be sent in to remove the demonstrators, who parked their pickups and other vehicles in a protest against the country’s Covid-19 restrictions and an outpouring of fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government.

State of emergency

On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a provincial state of emergency, calling protests in Ottawa and Windsor a "siege."

Ford also pledged new legal action against protesters, including fines and potential jail time for non-compliance with the government's orders.