There’s nothing funny about war, but if you wanted a good chuckle, then tuning into the press conference of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was good value for money in February when the Ukraine crisis reached fever pitch as President Emmanuel Macron of France made himself look ridiculous while meeting Putin.

But Josep Borrell, showed the world what the European Union was all about on the podium: starting wars that it can’t engage in itself. The EU itself can be held responsible for goading Ukraine and its president towards NATO membership but can only send cash and words of encouragement before the bloodbath which it enticed, begins.

His conference showed just how ineffective the EU is at big geopolitical stuff like confrontations with real super powers.

In many ways a war between the West and Russia has already been won. The 27 member states which make up the EU are divided and confused over how to play the Ukraine game and so prefer to sit back and let the EU’s own chief diplomat do his party trick of pretending that the EU has a coherent foreign policy, respected by its own member states and ready to be implemented.

In reality, the EU doesn’t even have that on paper, let alone in the real world where Putin lives. The Ukraine crisis shows this to the EU’s own voters each day while it makes Biden look weaker. And weaker. And weaker.

What Borrell was doing in his press conference was nothing new though. It’s an old trick that the EU has been doing since 2006 where it shamefully told the world that its own peacekeeping policy was being implemented on the ground by EU troops on a mission to restore peace in Lebanon. The big lie of course was that no such policy existed as EU member states didn’t have the confidence in Brussels to intervene so Italy sent soldiers there which the EU took the credit for.

The same thing is happening now with the Ukraine. If any, a handful of EU member states will send soldiers to the Ukraine and will create the basis for the EU’s top diplomat to take credit. In reality, the EU is nothing more than a spectator at best to the big picture which will be led by the US and others like the UK.

So how did we get here?

In the same week, a minor news event was almost brushed over which gives us a clue as to how this foreign policy farce came about. The Maastricht Treaty, signed by 12 EU member states thirty years ago to the day, was presented by Jacques Delors, the French European Commission president, as a silver bullet to all of the EU’s woes and insecurities. It was supposed to build political unity and pave the way for the single currency.