“I had to spend four to five days and Rs 25,000 (around 330 USD in current rates) per month to travel from Mumbai to jails in Uttarakhand where my father was lodged till he got bail in 2011,” she says.

“I would hardly get 20 minutes to speak to him during each visit. A police official would always be sitting next to us. There was no time to talk about personal issues or emotions. We couldn't even finish talking about the case, lawyers or the next court dates.”

She is thankful that many of her father’s friends helped her financially, and many lawyers worked pro bono on the case. They taught her how to talk to police in court and navigate mental trauma.

Her grandmother Rajani, an 85-year-old retired college professor, and grandfather Narayan, a retired Indian Railway official, are economically well-off, but Shikha avoided seeking their financial help.

“My grandparents never supported the career choice of my father who chose to be a journalist and activist. They thought he could have been successful as an engineer. So I was hesitant to take money from them,” Shihka says. “However, they have been supportive emotionally and were concerned about my father.”

She had wanted to make a career in the film industry, but Shikha struggled mentally. “Initially, I would get frustrated over why my dad didn't have a regular 9 to 5 job, why he had to be an activist, why I have to handle everything on my own? I couldn't tell my friends that my dad was in jail and that too under charges like UAPA,” she says.

“And at the same time, I would get angry and emotional that he had to live in jail because he tried to help people who were marginalised. But over time, I realised this is a battle against state repression, for people who work for society,” she adds.

Seeing Shikha’s struggle, her mother left her teaching job in Delhi and moved to Mumbai to be with her in 2009. Meanwhile, her grandfather died while Rahi was out on bail in 2013. Shikha also had to convince her grandmother to move to Mumbai so that she could take care of the octogenarian.

Rahi’s mother struggled to cope with her son’s arrest, with the police seizing their house, and dealing with multiple visits from the authorities. “She would panic even when friends or family members visited us,” Shikha says.

Now she is stuck in a job with a regular salary that, at least, takes care of the expenses for her father’s court case. “I don't have freedom to plan travel as I have to be on my toes if something happens in jail or the court cases. My aunt who stays in the US has been asking me to visit her but I don't even have an option to think about it. My mind is not free to pursue my hobby of Kathak (a classical dance) or to write,” she says.

Shikha, who once wanted to write scripts, now thinks it will be impossible for her to be creative enough to write something of her own.

“You need your mind and your free time to be creative to write a script or make films. Currently, my mind is always busy planning… to call this lawyer, that lawyer, asking about filing applications, finding out about the health problems of my father, planning travel to meet him in jail.”

She has reached such a point that Shikha doesn't know how to lead a normal life or celebrate special moments. “Nothing like marriage that happens in the life of normal people has happened to me. I bought a musical instrument that I wanted for years but I couldn't feel like sharing this news with my father. I mean like what can be more important than the freedom of a person,” she says.

“I would be emotionally overwhelmed (thinking about) dad’s incarceration, his health issues that are not being addressed in jail, and my career. If I don't switch off my mind from all of it, I might kill myself.”

The government's arbitrary use of the UAPA has triggered a countrywide panic, leaving journalists and activists on tenterhooks. Fifty-five journalists in India faced arrest or threats for reporting on Covid-19 or freedom of expression in just two months from March 25 to May 31 2020, according to the report “India: Media's Crackdown during Covid-19 Lockdown” published by Rights and Risks Analysis Group in June 2020.

The Reporters Without Borders' 2021 World Press Freedom Index ranked India 142 out of 180 countries. In 2020, UNESCO ranked India as the sixth most dangerous country for journalists.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has also expressed concern over decreasing press freedom under the Narendra Modi-led government in India.

Steven Butler, Asia Programme Coordinator of CPJ, tells TRT World: "We are worried (about) UAPA being slapped against journalists… the state can detain reporters without bail for long.

“Police pick up and interrogate reporters in Jammu and Kashmir for writing about the abrogation of Article 370 (which stripped the region of its special status).

“Mainstream newspapers are under financial stress as the government is able to discourage advertisements to newspapers that are critical of it. Overall, journalism is under tremendous pressure."

While the UAPA places the burden of proof on the accused, making it difficult for the person to get bail, the law also invisibilises the victims’ suffering and affects their families on both a psychological and financial level.

“Dad keeps motivating me to read, write my own scripts/stories for a movie or do something creative. Of course, he knows that it is not easy what I have to go through, and he remains concerned about my emotional wellbeing,” says Shikha.

In an interview with Rediff.com shortly after the verdict, Shikha said she cried when she saw her father—through video-conference—on a stretcher. Though Rahi has been diagnosed with sciatica, an illness that causes severe pain, prison authorities have allegedly not provided him medical care.

“I was angry that the state had deprived me of relishing the moment we were all waiting for through these last 14 years,” Shikha added.