US President Joe Biden has urged Americans to leave Ukraine immediately, as his top diplomat said that a Russian invasion could come "any time" – including during the Winter Olympics, which end in nine days.

"American citizens should leave, should leave now," Biden told NBC News on Thursday. "We're dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. This is a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly."

Biden also said he would not send troops to get Americans out of Ukraine.

"That's a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another," he said.

On the other side of the world in Melbourne, his Secretary of State Antony Blinken huddled with Asia-Pacific allies, stressing that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be days, or even hours away from launching a war in continental Europe.

"We're in a window when an invasion could begin at any time, and to be clear that includes during the Olympics," Blinken said, brushing aside suggestions that the veteran Russian leader would wait until the Beijing Games end on January 20 to avoid upstaging his Chinese allies.

"Simply put, we continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation," Blinken said.

Live-fire drills

Observers have described the gathering of Russian forces on three of Ukraine's flanks as the largest show of force since the Soviet Army marched on Berlin at the end of World War II.

Some US estimates put the number of Russian soldiers at 130,000, grouped in dozens of combat brigades.