US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come "any time", as commercial satellite images show fresh Russian military deployments at several locations.

"We're in a window when an invasion could begin at any time, and to be clear that includes during the Olympics," Blinken said on Friday.

He brushed aside suggestions that Moscow would wait until after the Beijing Games, which end on February 20, to avoid upstaging ally China.

"Simply put, we continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation," Blinken said after a meeting of counterparts from the Quad countries — Australia, India, Japan and the United States — in Melbourne.

He insisted that the United States "would strongly prefer to resolve the differences" with Russia "through diplomacy".

"But at the same time, we've been very clear in building deterrence and building defence and making it clear to Russia that if it chooses the path of renewed aggression, it will face massive consequences."

His comments come as President Joe Biden urged Americans in Ukraine to immediately leave the country, another strong public signal that war may be drawing closer.

Washington-Moscow tensions are at their highest since the Cold War, with some US estimates saying around 130,000 Russian soldiers are grouped in dozens of combat brigades near the border with Ukraine.

