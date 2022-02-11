Thousands of cars and motorbikes have paraded in celebration of the 43rd anniversary of Iran's 1979 Revolution, although fewer pedestrians were out for a second straight year due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the capital Tehran, processions started out from several points, converging on the usual meetup point at Azadi Square on Friday.

Some had painted their cars in the red, white and green colours of the Iranian flag, while others chanted slogans of "Death to America" and "We will resist until the end" from windows as they drove by.

A number of US flags were also burnt by people chanting "We will not surrender" at Azadi Square, an AFP news agency photographer said.

Similar processions were also taken out in other major cities including Isfahan, Hamadan, Tabriz, Mashhad and Qom.

Later in the day, President Ebrahim Raisi will give at speech during Friday prayers at a mosque.

Nuclear deal negotiations

On Thursday night, light and firework displays were put up across the country to commemorate the day in 1979 when the leader of Iranian revolution, Ayat ollah Khomeini, declared the end of West-backed Pahlavi rule in the Middle East country.

The events that led to the ouster of the last Pahlavi dynasty ruler – Mohammad Reza Pahlavi – and the return of Khomeini led to Iran’s deterioration of relations with the US.