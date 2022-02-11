Libya's UN-backed prime minister has said that the eastern-based parliament's selection of a new government and premier is another attempt to enter Tripoli by force.

"I reject any attempts to drag Libyans into a new war," Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said on Friday in an interview with Libyan broadcaster Al Ahrar.

Dbeibah said he considers a road map and may announce an initiative by his government to solve the political crisis in Libya.

To make his initiative succeed, he said, he is willing to withdraw from running for the presidency.

Dbeibah said the parliament speaker has asked him to withdraw his candidacy for the presidency in exchange for continuation at his post for a longer period.

The UN said it still recognises Dbeibah as Libya's prime minister.

Dbeibah also told Al Ahrar the assassination attempt on him a day earlier "wasn't a planned operation" but two mercenaries were hired to kill him.

Dbeibah escaped unharmed early on Thursday from an assassination attempt when unidentified persons shot at his car in the capital Tripoli.