WORLD
3 MIN READ
Libya PM Dbeibah: Tobruk parliament trying to take Tripoli by force
UN-backed premier warns against dragging Libyans "into a new war", saying eastern-based parliament's decision to name a new premier is an attempt to take capital Tripoli by force.
Libya PM Dbeibah: Tobruk parliament trying to take Tripoli by force
Libya's UN-backed PM Dbeibah says he considers a road map and may announce an initiative by his government to solve the political crisis in the country. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
February 11, 2022

Libya's UN-backed prime minister has said that the eastern-based parliament's selection of a new government and premier is another attempt to enter Tripoli by force.

"I reject any attempts to drag Libyans into a new war," Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said on Friday in an interview with Libyan broadcaster Al Ahrar.

Dbeibah said he considers a road map and may announce an initiative by his government to solve the political crisis in Libya. 

To make his initiative succeed, he said, he is willing to withdraw from running for the presidency. 

Dbeibah said the parliament speaker has asked him to withdraw his candidacy for the presidency in exchange for continuation at his post for a longer period.

The UN said it still recognises Dbeibah as Libya's prime minister. 

Dbeibah also told Al Ahrar the assassination attempt on him a day earlier "wasn't a planned operation" but two mercenaries were hired to kill him.

Dbeibah escaped unharmed early on Thursday from an assassination attempt when unidentified persons shot at his car in the capital Tripoli.

RECOMMENDED

Several gunshots hit his car and the assailants managed to escape the scene according to reports.

READ MORE:UN still recognises Libya's Dbeibah as prime minister

Parallel administrations

Libya's east-based parliament, which is aligned to warlord Khalifa Haftar, named former interior minister Fathi Bashaga to replace Dbeibah as head of a new interim government, a development that counters UN efforts to reconcile the divided country and one that will likely produce two parallel administrations.

The Tobruk-based parliament said its decision followed the incumbent premier's failure to hold national elections in December, something that was agreed under an UN-mediated peace process. 

Dbeibah rejected the decision to replace him and said his internationally recognised Government of National Unity (or GNU) will only hand over power after a national election.

READ MORE: Libya's eastern-based parliament appoints new PM

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election