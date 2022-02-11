A Palestinian journalist, who was fired by Germany’s international broadcaster for alleged anti-Semitic views, has strongly criticised the management for unfair treatment and censoring freedom of speech.

"I'm not anti-Semitic. I am someone who believes in freedom of speech," Maram Salem said in an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency on Thursday, adding that criticism on Israeli policies does not amount to anti-Semitism.

Deutsche Welle announced earlier this week that it fired five journalists from DW’s Arabic service after its two-month investigation into allegations of anti-Semitism.

Salem dismissed allegations against her as "a scandal", saying that she has always defended democratic principles, freedom of expression and religion, and human rights.

'Criticised situation in Europe'

The young journalist said Deutsche Welle's investigation was not conducted in an impartial and objective manner, and was also used by the management as a tool to justify a pre-determined outcome.

"In my case, my post was about freedom of speech in Europe. I criticised the situation in Europe," she said, adding that her Facebook post, which was investigated by the management, did not even mention Jews or Israel.