Indonesia has ordered 42 Rafale fighter jets from France and may acquire two French submarines, while the United States approved Jakarta's potential purchase of 36 F-15s in the face of growing tensions in the Asia-Pacific.

The Rafale agreement was announced as Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto met his French counterpart Florence Parly in Jakarta.

Subianto confirmed a deal had been struck for the purchase of the jets, with a contract signed on Thursday relating to the first six.

France's Defence Ministry said the contract for the 42 aircraft and their weapons was worth $8.1 billion.

Spokesman Herve Grandjean said the two countries also signed a letter of intent for research and development with a view to Indonesia ordering two Scorpene submarines.

Indonesia's first order for French warplanes comes as Jakarta replaces an aging fleet –– consisting mainly of American F-16s and Russian Sukhois –– as concerns grow about rising US-China tensions in Asia.

US approves F-15 sale

Meanwhile, the US State Department said it had approved the potential F-15s sale along with other assorted military equipment for an estimated $14 billion.

The proposed sale will improve "the security of an important regional partner that is a force for political stability, and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region," said a statement, adding that it "will not alter the basic military balance in the region."