The UN has said it still recognises Abdul Hamid Dbeibah as Libya's interim prime minister after the east-based parliament or House of Representatives voted for former interior minister Fathi Bashagha to become the country's new premier.

"The short answer is yes," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday when asked if the UN still recognises Dbeibah as PM.

"It's very important for all Libyan leaders and stakeholders to keep in mind the Libyan people," Dujarric said, adding that the UN's aim was to "help the Libyan people."

"We have seen the reports of the appointment of another prime minister," he said.

"Our position remained unchanged."

Dbeibah rejected the eastern-based parliament's move to replace him and said his internationally recognised Government of National Unity (GNU) will only hand over power after a national election.

Khalifa Haftar, the warlord who tried to topple the UN-recognised government, supports the parliament in eastern Tobruk city while the UN supports Dbeibah and the parliament in capital Tripoli.

Early on Thursday, Dbeibah also escaped unharmed from an assassination attempt in the capital, Tripoli.

"We've seen the press reports on the assassination, but we've not gotten any confirmation," Dujarric said at a news conference.