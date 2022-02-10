Thousands of Sudanese have marched in the streets of capital Khartoum and elsewhere in the latest mass rally protesting against last year's military takeover that upended a transition to civilian rule, witnesses said.

In central Khartoum on Thursday, security forces fired tear gas at dozens of protesters to stop them from heading toward the presidential palace.

As the protests thinned out by the evening, security forces again fired tear gas to disperse the demonstrators in Omdurman and east Khartoum, witnesses said.

Many were seen carrying Sudanese flags and holding up posters of fellow protesters who have been killed, with activists saying Thursday's rallies were only a warm-up for a larger protest they plan on February 14.

"Today's protests are in preparation for the mass demonstrations on Monday," activist Roaa Bashir said.

Later on Thursday, a man was killed after a truck smashed through a protest barricade in Northern State, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said, blaming "the coup authorities" for allowing the vehicle to cross.

'They are not to be trusted'