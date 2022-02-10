Yuliana Shemetovets was in New York when large-scale anti-Lukashenko protests broke out in Belarus in August 2020, when she received an unusual offer: to become the spokesperson for a group of hackers who had exposed state brutality against protestors.

The 28-year-old moved to the city five years ago to study political science, but has kept close ties with Belarus, where she’s been involved in opposition politics for over a decade.

“Back when I was at university I joined some protests and participated in several opposition discussions freely,” Shemetovets recounts.

“In those days, the regime was detaining some active and popular opposition leaders, but mainly let others be in opposition without severe repressions,” she added. Unwilling to be recruited into the foreign affairs ministry, a path many of her fellow faculty students pursued, she left to study abroad.

“Even five years ago there were not as many people that were ready to show their dissatisfaction with the regime openly,” Shemetovets says, “many people were apolitical.”

The turning point for the Belarusian opposition was 2017, when the government introduced a tax on the unemployed infamously known as the “tax on social parasites”, targeting people who worked less than 183 days a year. The government backtracked after widespread protests, which consolidated the opposition but also toughened the government’s tolerance of dissent.

“When I first heard about protests that finally started in my homeland [in 2020] I naturally wanted to come back and support people but because of covid and some other restrictions I couldn’t do it,” Shemetovets says. Many people in her inner circle were detained and are still in prison.

“I learned about [them] from the news while being here in New York,” she says.

As tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest the results of elections they said had been rigged – and that longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko officially won by a landslide – a small group of anonymous tech experts made headlines when they hijacked a TV station to stream scenes of police brutality.

The group, now known as the Cyberpartisans, has since graced headlines for major hacks including defacing government websites and leaking phone calls from an interior ministry database. Last month, they made global headlines when they orchestrated a cyberattack aimed at disrupting trains carrying military equipment and personnel headed from Russia to Belarus - where the Russian government has stationed an unknown number of troops as tensions with the West over neighbouring Ukraine escalated.

“At first I refused to be honest. I was afraid,” Shemetovets, who has a day job at an NGO, explains over a video call from New York City. “But then nothing changed in Belarus. There was still repression. It affected my friends, family, everyone.”

Targeting the government

The Cyberpartisans — whose tactics include the use of irony, website defacement and hacking to reach political goals are reminiscent of those used by Anonymous — have refined their tactics and communications since the early days. Rather than hacking for ransom or profit, they identify themselves as “hackvists” whose actions aim to attain political goals.

It’s easy to see why Shemetovets was picked for the job: unimposing but confident in her manner of speaking, her oversized glasses, tight hair bun, and casual linen shirt striking the right balance of hip and stern.

“I rationally thought about it. I do agree with the goals and values that Cyberpartisans have,” Shemetovets says.

Lukashenko has ruled Belarus since 1994, when he rose from the ashes of the Soviet Union’s collapse three years earlier, winning the country’s first – and many would say last – free elections.

As people on the streets of Belarus demanded economic reforms and democracy, in September 2020 the Cyberpartisans leaked the personal details of about 1,000 police officers to expose the identity of those responsible for executing the crackdown, which saw thousands of people arrested as thousands more fled the country.

“No one will remain anonymous, even under a balaclava,” the group, which distributed the leak through a popular Telegram channel, said at the time.