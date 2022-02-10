Towards the end of 2018, Abiola*, a social entrepreneur who manages projects for NGOs, noticed she was withdrawing from people and activities. Apart from being struck in a terrible relationship, she also lost her job.

“I became idle for the first time ever,” she tells TRT World. “I started to drown in depressive thoughts.”

The death of her mom in 2015, which she hadn’t properly processed, made the job loss and loneliness more difficult to bear. “I think I was in denial for a long time,” she says. “It was as if everything was coming back. I was hearing her voice.”

Although she knew the signs of depression and bipolar disorder—which manifested in her through reckless spending, extreme mood swings, isolation, and hyper-sexuality—she just couldn’t break out.

She stopped going to church, stopped hanging out with friends, and pushed everyone away. Finally, upon a close friend’s probing, she admitted that she needed help.

On Abiola’s behalf, the friend contacted Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI), an NGO that focuses on mental health. They responded earnestly and connected her with a therapist.

According to research, one in every four Nigerians has a mental illness. The Nigerian government perpetuates this issue with archaic laws. Under Section 327 of the Criminal Code Act, “any person who attempts to kill himself is guilty of a misdemeanour and is liable to imprisonment for one year.” In 2017, a man was arrested and locked up for weeks for trying to take his own life.

But every now and then, there’s news of a young person taking his or her own life. The WHO states that “77 percent of global suicides occur in low-and middle-income countries.”

Stigma is high

Last October, a final year student of Lagos State University was reported to have killed herself because she was unable to pay her school fees and couldn’t write her final exams.

“We don’t have data pertaining to suicide,” says Titi Tade, Training Coordinator at Suicide Research and Prevention Initiative (SURPIN)). “The [suicide] rate we have are the ones we know about. People don’t report it.”

The Mental Health Act, a framework for policy formulation and management for mental illnesses, was presented to the National Assembly in 2003 but withdrawn a few years later. The bill was reintroduced in 2013 and later abandoned. A new bill was introduced in 2019 and has passed the second reading, but it hasn’t been enacted.

Factors such as ignorance about mental illness, poverty, and stigma often prevent people from getting professional help. “Stigma of suicide is quite high in Nigeria” says Tade. “There’s cultural stigma, there’s religious stigma.”

She shares stories about how people are discouraged from marrying into a family if a member has died from suicide. “The government has no suicide reduction plans,” she adds. “We [SURPIN] are a drop in the ocean. But we are trying to do something.