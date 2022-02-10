Since Russia started ramping up its military activity along the Ukrainian border region, European NATO states have been unable to formulate a unified stance and policy. French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent visit to Moscow did little to ease this disunity.

This is because Macron’s trip was not only about attempting to prevent war in Ukraine; it should be read as part of a larger French strategy to establish European autonomy from the US. The visit served as a tactical victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin in driving a wedge into the NATO alliance.

A truly NATO-minded response, which centres around the idea of preserving Ukraine's sovereignty, would have required Macron to visit Ukraine and discuss a negotiation strategy with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Instead, Macron visited Putin first and agreed to deliver Russian demands to Kiev.

He went so far as to discuss matters relating to the sovereignty of Ukraine without consulting with Kiev. Macron also promoted the Minsk agreement – which foresees political special status for the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and an end to military violence – as the solution to the crisis without problematising the Russian role. This policy of appeasing Putin can only aid Russian propaganda, which casts Ukraine as the source of the problem.

This is not the first time Macron has sidelined NATO while ignoring Russia’s wrongs. The French president has long argued that independent dialogue and closer ties with Russia and a European army would help assert European autonomy from NATO. What he actually ends up doing is pushing his European counterparts to ignore Russian aggression in Ukraine, Georgia, and Syria, as well as its assassination attempts. Macron’s remarks that NATO is brain dead were well-received in Moscow, which soon after tried to pressure Türkiye in Syria and drive millions of Syrians towards the Turkish-Syrian border.

So why is Macron doing this? The idea behind these French neo-Napoleonic policies aims to give certain concessions to Moscow to limit American influence and assert French leadership in Europe. For the French president, Russia commanding Ukraine’s foreign policy choices is a small price to pay in this regard. Macron is also getting revenge for the AUKUS (Australia, UK, US) pact by sabotaging the policies of the US and the UK vis-a-vis Ukraine and Russia.

These steps could pave the way for France to become the kingmaker of Europe – if Macron’s strategy succeeds, that is.

But that seems unlikely. Neither the history of appeasement as a strategy nor the current status quo suggest that he may accomplish this.