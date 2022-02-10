Polls have opened in India's most populous state in a test of the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist agenda in the face of a surge in hate crimes against minority Muslims, trenchant unemployment, rising inflation and the coronavirus pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh has struggled through India's economic downturn, and Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is keen to prove it still holds sway in the bellwether state, home to more than 200 million people.

A strong victory in the northern Hindi-speaking heartland will give the BJP a boost ahead of national elections in 2024, when it will seek a third straight victory under Modi.

Opinion polls have indicated that the BJP will retain power in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly –– something no party has done since 1985 –– with an increased vote share.

Weekslong balloting in state elections will also take place in the states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Stoking religious divisions

The battleground Uttar Pradesh has a larger population than Brazil and in national elections sends more lawmakers to parliament than any other state, accounting for 80 of the 543 seats in the lower house.