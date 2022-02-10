Turkiye is increasingly asserting itself as a military power while being able to produce and market its weapons, according to an analysis published in a French newspaper.

The analysis, titled "How drones are changing warfare" in the French paper La Croixsaid on Tuesday that the recent conflicts in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh, and Ethiopia have made the use of armed drones widespread.

Noting that Turkish TB-2 and Israeli Harop drones helped Azerbaijan win the conflict in a short time with much less loss of life in Nagorno-Karabakh, it said Turkiye successfully benefited from armed drones in Syria in March 2020 and Libya's Government of National Accord gained superiority over forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar thanks to Turkish drones.

READ MORE:Turkey’s TB2 drones are changing modern warfare

It also pointed out that affordable and high-quality drones produced by Turkish company Baykar are especially inviting for African countries, adding Ukraine also purchased 20 Turkish drones.

Leading armed unmanned drone manufacturers including Turkiye, the US, China, Israel and Russia are working on a combination of artificial intelligence and robot technology, it added.

READ MORE:Domestic drones elevate Turkey as a major power broker: political scientist

NATO standard weapons