South Korea's leader has warned the peninsula could slide back into a "state of crisis" if Pyongyang follows through on threats to resume testing long-range missiles.

President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday any move by North Korea to restart long-range missile tests would wipe out years of effort and peace talks.

"If North Korea's series of missile launches goes as far as scrapping a moratorium on long-range missile tests, the Korean Peninsula may instantly fall back into the state of crisis we faced five years ago," he said in a written interview with international press agencies.

"Preventing such a crisis through persistent dialogue and diplomacy will be the task that political leaders in the countries concerned must fulfil together."

Despite the lack of progress in nuclear talks, "necessary communication" between Moon and North Korea's Kim Jong Un has continued, the South Korean president said.

Moon, who repeatedly pursued peace talks with the North during his five-year term, is set to leave office in May. South Korea only permits presidents to serve a single term in power.

The country will elect his successor on March 9.

READ MORE:North Korea 'shaking the world' by testing missiles with US in range

'Just a matter of time'